Activists complain of weakened voting security standard

BOSTON (AP) — Election integrity activists and computer security experts are complaining that leaders of federal agency that oversees voting technology have quietly weakened a key element of standards due for a vote next week designed to improve security. The Election Assistance Commission’s leadership says the change _ removing a ban on wireless hardware _ doesn’t mean future voting systems will be less secure because they will be prohibited from running wireless software. It says the change lets voting equipment vendors continue to purchase cheaper off-the-shelf components, boosting competition in an industry dominated by a handful of privately held companies.