A sexy Alexa, Dan Levy’s M&M habit: Super Bowl ads to watch

It might not have seemed likely early in the pandemic, but the 55th Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. Each year advertisers pull out all the stops to entertain the 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast on Sunday. This year there are more than 20 newcomers as well as old favorites. Amazon shows off a sexy new body for its Alexa assistant, Dan Levy apologizes for eating M&M’s and Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade makes a downpour of lemons a metaphor for 2020′s troubles. And as always, there are likely to be some surprises as well.