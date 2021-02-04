Yellen says ‘tough months’ ahead, more relief needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says America has some “tough months ahead” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason it is critical that Congress pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package. In her first public interview since becoming Treasury secretary last week, Yellen said that President Biden was would willing to cooperate with Republicans to pass the measure on a bipartisan basis. However, Democrats in Congress have signaled that if they do not line up GOP support, they are prepared to pass the measure with only Democratic support.