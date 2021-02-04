Woman indicted in Detroit-area election threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a woman who is accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after a stormy meeting to certify local results in the presidential race. Katelyn Jones was charged with making threats of violence with a phone and through social media. Investigators say Jones’ target was Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Jones apparently was upset that Palmer and another Republican on the board initially refused to certify local election results in favor of Joe Biden back on Nov. 17. They subsequently changed their position after people watching the public meeting criticized them during a comment period.