WHO team in Wuhan says discussions open, meetings frank

One of the World Health Organization investigators looking for clues into the origin of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan says the Chinese side has provided a high level of cooperation. In a tweet, zoologist and team member Peter Daszak praised Wednesday’s meetings with staff at the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, including with Deputy Director is Shi Zhengli, a virologist who worked with Daszak to track down the origins of SARS that originated in China and led to the 2003 outbreak. The institute has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus. China has strongly denied it and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.