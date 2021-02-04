US Rep. Jim Cooper’s wife dies after battle with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper’s office says the Democrat’s wife has died years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. According to a news release, 66-year-old Martha Cooper passed away Thursday surrounded by her husband and children at their Nashville home. The longtime Nashville congressman had been married to Martha Cooper for nearly 36 years. The couple had three children together and one grandchild. More than 5 million people in the United States and millions more worldwide have Alzheimer’s.