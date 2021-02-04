Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — Data shows that prosecutors will face an uphill battle in winning a murder conviction against the Ohio officer who shot and killed Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Coy, who is white, shot Hill, a Black man, on Dec. 22 as he walked out of a garage holding a cell phone. Historical data compiled by criminologist Philip Stinson shows that of 96 criminal cases against officers concluded nationally since 2005, 44 resulted in convictions and 52 in acquittals.