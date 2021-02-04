UN experts: COVID-19 upped extremist threats in conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the threat from the Islamic State and al-Qaida extremist groups in conflict areas including Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. But they say the threat remains comparatively low in non-conflict areas despite a series of attacks in Europe. The panel of experts said in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Thursday that the threat continued to rise in conflict zones in the last half of 2020 because “the pandemic inhibited forces of law and order more than terrorists” who were able to move and gather freely despite COVID-19 restrictions.