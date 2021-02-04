Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been gathering with senators and working the phones to push for a giant COVID-19 relief package. But his team is increasingly focused on selling the plan directly to voters. His administration has done 60-plus interviews with national TV and radio shows. There have been spots on local TV news and briefings last week with more than 50 groups that ranged from General Motors to Meals on Wheels. One of the main goals is to stop people from getting bogged down in the tangle of partisan deal-making and start convincing them that every penny being proposed is needed.