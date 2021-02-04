South Carolina mayor leaving office, but maybe not forever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city and one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats will not seek a fourth term in office. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells The Associated Press he wants to focus now on his law practice and family. But he is leaving the door open for a possible return to politics. Benjamin was elected in 2010 as Columbia’s first Black mayor. His national star within the Democratic Party has been on the rise with his service as president of both the the U.S. Conference of Mayors and African American Mayors Association.