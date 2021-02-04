Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez seek climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the Biden administration to act ever more aggressively on climate change now that Democrats are in charge of Congress and the White House. A week after President Joe Biden signed signed executive orders intended to combat the worst effects of climate change, liberal lawmakers are urging him to go even further and declare a national emergency on climate change. Such a declaration would allow Biden to reinstate a ban on crude-oil exports and force companies to manufacture solar panels and other elements of the so-called green economy.