Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

BEIRUT (AP) — A security official says a prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group has been found dead in his car, shot in the head with two bullets. The official says Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, was found Thursday morning in Addoussieh village, in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, after he had gone missing for several hours. His wife Monika Borgmann and his sister had posted earlier on social media that Lokman was not answering his phone for hours and had not been seen since Wednesday evening. The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.