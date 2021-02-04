Oregon looks at ban on using tear gas against crowds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tear gas, pepper spray and other impact munitions have been deployed by police for months during protests in Portland, Oregon, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard. Now, an Oregon lawmaker is seeking to ban the use of the chemical agents in one of the most sweeping police measures in the country regarding crowd control. A legislative subcommittee on equitable policing heard a parade of witnesses this week describe the harm caused by the chemical agents. One woman who suffers from asthma said she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was dying after a crowd was gassed by police.