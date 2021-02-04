Testing times: Organizers say Aussie Open will start on time

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open tournament director expects the year’s first tennis major to start as scheduled next week despite 160 players being among the 507 people forced back into isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19. Craig Tiley says “We will be starting on Monday and we have no intention of changing times.” Melbourne Park was almost empty as Tiley spoke to media. All matches in all six warmup events were postponed Thursday after the state government announced the new coronavirus case overnight. Tiley says all 160 players would undergo testing and the tuneup tournaments will resume Friday.