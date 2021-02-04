Mexico arrests ex-governor in case of tortured journalist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities arrested a former governor on charges that he had a reporter who investigated a pedophilia ring illegally arrested and tortured. On Thursday, Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero confirmed the arrest of Mario Marín, ex-governor of Puebla, in Acapulco the previous day. Marín was scheduled to appear before a judge in Cancun. Marín, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, governed Puebla from 2005 to 2011. Journalist Lydia Cacho had published a book about a pedophilia ring operated by powerful men. In December 2005, Marín sent police to arrest Cacho in Cancun.