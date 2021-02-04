Lavrov to Blinken: Respect Russia’s legal system

MOSCOW (AP) — In his first conversation with new Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia’s top diplomat has slapped down U.S. criticism of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s jailing and of the massive arrests of protesters seeking his release. A Foreign Ministry statement Thursday said Sergey Lavrov “gave detailed explanations about the need to respect (Russia’s) legislation and judicial system.” Russia has called US criticism over Navalny interference in its domestic affairs. Both diplomats welcomed the recent five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms treaty, the Russian statement said.