Jeffrey Epstein fund abruptly halts payouts to victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein has abruptly suspended payouts, saying it has temporarily run out of funds. The announcement was made Thursday by the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program. The fund said in a release that uncertainty about the liquidity of estate assets needed to finance the payouts made it necessary to stop payments until at least late March. The fund, though, will continue to process applications but will wait to make compensation determinations. According to the statement, the program’s 150 claims to date have far exceeded expectations. It said it has paid out over $50 million to eligible claimants.