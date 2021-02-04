Israel’s Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing Israel’s coronavirus travel restrictions. Netanyahu has said he plans to visit Israel’s new Gulf partners for several months. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister. His office said in a statement Thursday that “despite the importance of the trip to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the visit at this stage because of the closed skies.”