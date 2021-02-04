Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — An Iranian official has been convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court. It rejected his claim of diplomatic immunity. Assadollah Assadi, a Vienna-based diplomat detained in Belgium, refused to testify during his trial last year, invoking his status. He did not attend Thursday’s hearing at the Antwerp courthouse. Prosecutors had requested the maximum prison sentence of 20 years on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. Three other suspects also received jail sentences.