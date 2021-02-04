House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial. A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers. The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday.