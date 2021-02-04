General strike protesting prime minister paralyzes Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A general strike organized by a splinter group in the governing Communist party is paralyzing life in Nepal, shutting schools, transportation and markets. Highways are deserted and shops are closed by the strike, called to protest Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s decision to dissolve Parliament and announce new elections. Authorities stepped up security across the Himalayan nation, but there were no reports of violence. Police detained 75 supporters of the party faction who were blocking roads to enforce the strike. In the capital, Kathmandu, riot police guarded the main streets and stopped people who were forcing vehicles off the roads.