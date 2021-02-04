GameStop booster did well; many devotees won’t as shares sag

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Followers of YouTube personality Roaring Kitty, inspired by his enthusiasm for buying stock in the underdog retailer GameStop, made him an icon in the social media frenzy that shocked Wall Street. But what’s been a big victory for 34-year-old Keith Gill could lead to heartbreak and hardship for followers who jumped on the bandwagon and took risky bets on GameStop’s rollercoaster ride in the stock market. Doubts emerged this week as the stock plummeted, spelling trouble for novice investors who bought too late and too high and got caught up in a made-for-Hollywood story of battling against the 1%.