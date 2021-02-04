Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a large night-time explosion has leveled a three-story lakeside hotel just outside the northern Greek town of Kastoria. The hotel was closed and empty at the time, and no injuries were reported. The explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, destroying the 80-room facility located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) outside of Kastoria. The reason for the blast was unclear, but authorities said they suspect a gas leak.