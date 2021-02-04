Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be forced to go on the record defending or rebuking congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Republican has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of calls for violence against Democrats. A vote Thursday will determine whether Greene is stripped of her committee assignments. Democrats issued an ultimatum earlier in the week, telling House Republicans to strip Greene of her committee assignments — or they would. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ruled out taking action and instead accused Democrats of a “partisan power grab.”