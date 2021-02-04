Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using a visit to the State Department to underscore his promise to restore a broader approach to U.S. foreign policy and reengage with the international community. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will thank Foreign Service officers and civil servants “who are the heart and soul” of the agency. Thursday’s trip is set to come with a number of policy announcements meant to restore the nation’s place on the global stage. Officials say Biden plans to announce that he will increase the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States to more than eight times the level under President Donald Trump.