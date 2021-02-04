Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher

Stocks moved higher in early trading on Thursday, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it. All three indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January as volatility spiked amid worries about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending by the Biden administration, unease over the effectiveness of the government’s coronavirus vaccine distribution. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4%.