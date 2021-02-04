All parties appeal verdict in German far-right killing case

BERLIN (AP) — The prosecutors, defendants and co-plaintiffs have all said they will appeal against the verdicts in the case of the 2019 killing of a politician that sparked outrage in Germany and an attack on an asylum-seeker three years earlier. Stephan Ernst, a 47-year-old German with a long history of neo-Nazi views, was convicted last month of murdering a regional politician and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party who had advocated helping refugees. Ernst was sentenced to life in prison without the customary eligibility for release after 15 years, due to the severity of his crimes. But he was acquitted of the separate charges of stabbing and seriously wounding an Iraqi refugee in 2016.