4 backcountry skiers killed in Colorado avalanches in 4 days

The bodies of three backcountry skiers buried in a large avalanche in southwestern Colorado were found Wednesday, and a slide near Vail Mountain Resort on Thursday killed another skier. Officials say the skiers in the first slide between the towns of Silverton and Ophir were located under more than 20 feet of debris. The bodies were left where they were found for now because bad weather prevented the helicopter from transporting them. The slide happened Monday. The skier killed in Thursday’s avalanche exited the resort through a backcountry access gate. Eight backcountry skiers have died in avalanches in Colorado this winter.