3 male guards accused in violent attack at NJ women’s prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday that three prison guards are charged with misconduct stemming from a violent attack on at least six inmates at the state’s lone women’s prison. He says one women was punched 28 times and pepper-sprayed. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said prosecutors found that the guards tried to cover up the attack at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women by filing false reports. He said the January attack involved about two dozen guards. Grewal said Thursday the investigation was still in its early stages but that the initial charges were meant as a deterrent.