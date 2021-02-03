Young reader’s edition of Michelle Obama’s book out in March

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is heading for new chapters. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that the former first lady’s multimillion-selling memoir will be released in a young readers edition. It also will finally be coming out as a paperback, more than two years after it was first published. “Becoming” has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Both books are scheduled for March 2. The young readers edition is for ages 10 and up and includes a new introduction from Obama. The paperback edition also features a new introduction by the author, along with a book club guide.