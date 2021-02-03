White House offers ‘full support’ for Trump-era Space Force

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is offering “full support” for Space Force. The backing came a day after the president’s top spokesperson provoked a backlash with comments that seemed dismissive of the Trump-era addition to the U.S. military. Some Republican lawmakers had called on White House press secretary Jen Psaki to apologize. Psaki late Tuesday tweeted an invitation for Space Force members to come to the White House and update the public on their work. She said Wednesday that the force has the Biden administration’s “full support” and noted that only Congress can eliminate or diminish it.