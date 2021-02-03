UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court has ruled that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran’s nuclear program. Lawyers for the United States had argued that the case should be thrown out by the International Court of Justice for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility. However, the court’s president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said Wednesday that judges rejected U.S. arguments. Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.