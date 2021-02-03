Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has shut several television channels owned by a Russia-linked magnate in what the nation’s president has described as a move to fight Kremlin propaganda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday that stopping the broadcasts and blocking the assets of the three channels was a “difficult” but necessary decision to counter “propaganda financed by the aggressor country.” The now-blocked 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK channels belong to a businessman with personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The businessman says he will appeal the broadcast ban. Ukraine has been locked in a tug of war with Russia, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and cast its support behind pro-Moscow insurgents in eastern Ukraine.