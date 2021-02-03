UK-EU talks aim to defuse Brexit tensions over N Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Politicians from Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union are meeting to defuse post-Brexit trade tensions that have shaken Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance. British Cabinet minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government will hold a video conference to discuss problems that have erupted barely a month after the U.K. made an economic split from the 27-nation EU. Northern Ireland authorities have halted veterinary checks and withdrew border staff from Belfast and Larne ports after threatening graffiti appeared referring to port workers as targets. Pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland strongly oppose new customs checks that are a product of Brexit.