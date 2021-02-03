Tampa’s famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A global pandemic and reduced Super Bowl attendance could affect one storied business in the city of Tampa: strip clubs. With only 22,000 fans able to attend the game and a citywide mask mandate, Tampa’s numerous strip clubs and their dancers are worried how this year will shake out. Some club owners say they are anticipating an increase in business, but nothing like previous years. Strip club owner Joe Redner said, “COVID makes it a whole different world.” Others remain optimistic that, even with reduced club capacity, people who are traveling for the game or out partying will be big spenders.