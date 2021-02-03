Skip to Content

Red Cross: 32 killed in motor accident in remote Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Red Cross in Uganda says 32 bodies have been recovered from the scene of an accident involving five vehicles. The accident occurred Tuesday night in a remote district in the East African country’s western region. The local Daily Monitor newspaper reports that the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed another vehicle on a section of the road that is being resurfaced. Other motorists ploughed into the wreckage. Lethal traffic accidents frequently happen in the region, where roads are often narrow and potholed. 

