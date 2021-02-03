Public viewing for Cicely Tyson at famed Harlem church

NEW YORK (AP) — People wishing to pay their final respects to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will get a chance during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church. The viewing for the actor, who died last week at age 96, will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. According to a statement by her family through her manager Larry Thompson, the viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed.