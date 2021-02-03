Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say two people died and more than 90 others have been sickened or injured after ammonia leaked from an ice plant in a fish port near the capital. Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee died after being exposed to the gas Wednesday. The body of a second employee was found Thursday. More than 90 residents and employees have been hospitalized. Ammonia is used as a refrigerant but could be toxic to people in large amounts. More than 20 have remained in a hospital, complaining of breathing difficulties and other illnesses. The plant has been ordered closed and won’t reopen until it puts in place additional safeguards. The owner has apologized to the victims.