Oklahoma man, 22, found dead inside Oklahoma County jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County jail officials say a 22-year-old man has been found dead inside his cell. Parker Stephens is the fourth inmate to die in the problem-plagued facility so far this year. The Oklahoma County Detention Center said in a press release Stephens was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The release says an internal investigation unit at the facility is looking into Stephens’ death. The jail has a long history of high staff turnover, overcrowding and escapes.