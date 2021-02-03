No matches, testing times for tennis players in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open tournament director expects the year’s first tennis major to start as scheduled next week despite players being among the hundreds of people forced back into isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19. Craig Tiley says “We will be starting on Monday and we have no intention of changing times.” As Tiley spoke, Melbourne Park was almost empty. All matches in all six warmup events were postponed Thursday after the state government announced the new coronavirus case overnight. Health officials say players are among the 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the Australian Open and have been ordered to stay in their accommodation and get tested.