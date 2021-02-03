Moped-share company Revel building car charging hub in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The moped-sharing company Revel says it is building a charging hub for electric vehicles in Brooklyn this spring. Revel officials say the charging facility will be the first in a network of car-charging hubs planned for New York City. The initial charging hub will be located at the site of the former Pfizer building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and will have 30 stations capable of delivering 100 miles of charge to vehicles in about 20 minutes. The charging stations will be available 24 hours a day to drivers of any type of electric vehicle.