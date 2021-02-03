Michigan task force set to make dam safety recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan group that has delayed safety recommendations after two dams failed last year, destroying 150 houses and causing over $200 million damage in Midland County. The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force drafted 86 recommendations, including increased monitoring and other risk mitigation efforts. They will revise some of the language later in the week to send to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state regulators. Recommendations also must be approved by the Legislature. The failure of the Edenville Dam, which led to the failure of the Sanford dam and the flooding, had a history of violating safety regulations. The flooding forced the evacuation of 10,000 people.