Man, 95, held in shooting of assisted living center worker

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 95-year-old resident of an assisted living facility has been taken into custody after shooting and wounding an employee. Police say the employee is a man in his 40s and was taken to the hospital and put on life support. The shooting happened Wednesday near the entrance of Legacy Assisted Living in the city of Lafayette, north of Denver. Police say employees called authorities, and officers found the suspect in his room. The facility was locked down, and officers determined everyone else was safe. Police didn’t say what led to the shooting, and the facility declined to comment on what happened.