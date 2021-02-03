Kate Hudson in, Spike Lee out and more Golden Globe chaos

The only thing predictable about the Golden Globe nominations are their unpredictability. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went overboard with the chaos in this very strange year in which the nominations were announced before the eligibility period was even up. From the Kate Hudson movie that no one has heard of to the very awkward shut out of Spike Lee, whose kids are serving as the Golden Globe Ambassadors, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr details the most surprising nominations and exclusions. Technically they even snubbed an entire category when best supporting actress was skipped over by mistake.