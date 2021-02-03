Justice Dept. drops Yale admissions discrimination lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has dropped its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University that alleged the Ivy League school was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants. The department’s move is another reversal of Trump-era policy. The suit from October, argued that Yale violated civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.” Yale says its practices comply with Supreme Court precedent and that it considers a multitude of factors and looks at “the whole person” when deciding which students to admit.