Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister and defense minister have expressed concern to their British counterparts over a new Chinese maritime law. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in online talks between the two sides that “we would like to share our strong concern with you.” Japan sees China’s escalating influence and military activity in the region as a security threat and has been stepping up defense cooperation with the U.S., Australia, Southeast Asian countries, as well as Britain. The new Chinese Coast Guard Law empowers the force to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons” when China’s sovereignty is illegally infringed upon.