Israeli army says drone comes under fire over Lebanese skies

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a drone has come under anti-aircraft fire over the skies of Lebanon. It says the aircraft was not hit and continued on its mission. Wednesday’s incident was the latest sign of rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Israeli warplanes and drones violate Lebanon’s airspace almost daily, sometimes to carry out airstrikes against Hezbollah-allied Iranian targets in neighboring Syria. Israel accuses Hezbollah of violating a 2006 cease-fire and says the overflights are needed to keep an eye on the group. The frequency of the low-flying warplanes over Beirut and other parts of Lebanon has intensified in recent weeks, making residents jittery.