ICU faces constant pressure as France waffles over lockdown

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The ICU ward at the biggest hospital in southern France is facing a constant, steady flow of virus patients. A 16-year-old was brought in this week, its youngest patient to date. Staff at the La Timone Hospital’s ICU ward in Marseille say they’re just about managing, but the situation could worsen any day. France has lost more than 77,000 lives to the virus, and more than 400 on Tuesday alone. Virus infections have stabilized in recent days but remain stubbornly high. The government wants to avoid a third lockdown but says everything depends on the situation in hospitals like La Timone.