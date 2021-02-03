Honolulu police officer sentenced in federal corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to nine months in prison in connection with a corruption case involving a former Honolulu prosecutor and her retired police chief husband. Hawaii News Now reported that Niall Silva was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in 2016. He will be sent to prison in June and will serve a year of supervised release following his term. Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her now estranged husband, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, were both convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud amid a federal investigation.