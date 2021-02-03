Former UF professor charged with fraud in $1.8M grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a former University of Florida professor and researcher fraudulently obtained $1.8 million in federal grant money while concealing support he received from the Chinese government and a company that he founded in China to profit from that research. An indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 43-year-old Lin Yang with multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to a U.S. agency. A federal grand jury in Gainesville returned the indictment in December. Yang is a Chinese citizen. He traveled to China in August 2019 and hasn’t returned to the U.S. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Yang who could comment.